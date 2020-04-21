Arrow Financial Corp Increases Holdings in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Arrow Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,997 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,865,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,361,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 56,920 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 139.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,358,915 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $75,746,000 after purchasing an additional 790,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,525 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TJX. ValuEngine upgraded TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Nomura Securities cut their price objective on TJX Companies from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.30.

NYSE TJX traded down $1.74 on Tuesday, hitting $46.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,031,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,766,868. TJX Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $32.72 and a 52-week high of $64.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.43. The firm has a market cap of $59.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.79.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 59.70% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $12.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

