Arrow Financial Corp Lowers Stake in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

Arrow Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,927 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TROW. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 230 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 302.7% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 298 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 332.7% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

TROW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $121.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $152.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.42.

Shares of TROW stock traded down $2.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.85. The stock had a trading volume of 902,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,771,666. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.78. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 52-week low of $82.51 and a 52-week high of $139.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 37.69% and a return on equity of 29.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 44.61%.

In other news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 56,998 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.51, for a total transaction of $7,837,794.98. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 400,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,073,855.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

