Arrow Financial Corp Lowers Stock Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Arrow Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Equitec Specialists LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 120.7% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. 94.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis purchased 500 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.26 per share, for a total transaction of $37,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,514 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,663.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:DLTR traded down $2.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $77.74. 2,556,323 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,309,683. The company has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.20 and a 12 month high of $119.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.41.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.52.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

