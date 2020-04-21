Arrow Financial Corp Purchases 313 Shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Arrow Financial Corp grew its position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in American Tower were worth $769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Ion Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 3,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the third quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMT traded down $6.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $242.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,865,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,435,150. American Tower Corp has a 1 year low of $174.32 and a 1 year high of $260.43. The firm has a market cap of $112.53 billion, a PE ratio of 57.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $230.99 and its 200 day moving average is $227.23.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The company’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Tower Corp will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 13th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.89%.

In other news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 1,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.71, for a total value of $264,134.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,626 shares in the company, valued at $4,370,906.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total transaction of $252,940.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,469 shares in the company, valued at $5,653,394.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,799 shares of company stock worth $1,541,402. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of American Tower from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday. UBS Group raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.92.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

