Arrow Financial Corp Raises Holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Arrow Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 11.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,189,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,737,438,000 after acquiring an additional 340,415 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,651,472,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,875,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $938,479,000 after acquiring an additional 118,311 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,382,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $819,177,000 after acquiring an additional 148,764 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,588,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $626,920,000 after acquiring an additional 305,178 shares during the period. 78.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NEE traded down $2.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $235.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,633,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,148,775. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $234.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.10. The stock has a market cap of $120.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.31. NextEra Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $174.80 and a 52 week high of $283.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 35,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total transaction of $9,157,014.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,620,069.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Lawrence Camaren acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $212.40 per share, with a total value of $212,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at $7,504,092. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,206 shares of company stock valued at $13,907,049. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $310.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $256.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $236.00 to $256.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Sunday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.40.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

