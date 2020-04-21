Arrow Financial Corp Raises Position in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Arrow Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 842 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Clorox were worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter worth $18,905,411,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,449,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,362,000 after acquiring an additional 112,927 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,049,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,289,000 after buying an additional 397,930 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,289,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,986,000 after buying an additional 47,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,640,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,089,000 after buying an additional 520,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

In other Clorox news, CEO Benno O. Dorer sold 252,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.01, for a total value of $42,724,713.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,870,521.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 2,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.62, for a total transaction of $345,483.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,868.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 255,750 shares of company stock valued at $43,218,097. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Clorox from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Clorox from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating on shares of Clorox in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clorox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.50.

NYSE:CLX traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $190.77. 1,563,989 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,162,620. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a PEG ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.19. Clorox Co has a 52 week low of $144.12 and a 52 week high of $214.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $177.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 133.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Clorox Co will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.09%.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

Featured Story: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.