Arrow Financial Corp Sells 568 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC)

Arrow Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,977 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the third quarter worth about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 97.6% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 334 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 71.1% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 515 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JEC traded down $3.50 on Tuesday, hitting $80.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,501,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,781. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc has a one year low of $55.17 and a one year high of $98.08.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company's Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear segment offers scientific, engineering, construction, nuclear, environmental, and technical support services to the aerospace, defense, technical, and automotive industries.

