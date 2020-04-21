Arrow Financial Corp Sells 682 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Arrow Financial Corp reduced its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,723 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 682 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 147.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 427.9% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 681 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Comcast from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Oppenheimer cut shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target (down from $52.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total transaction of $37,938.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,569.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $7,513,073.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 893,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,101,359.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 204,739 shares of company stock valued at $7,585,502. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,932,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,964,955. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $31.70 and a 52 week high of $47.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $173.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.86.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business had revenue of $28.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Comcast’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Recommended Story: Gap Down Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.