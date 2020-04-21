Arrow Financial Corp Trims Stake in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Arrow Financial Corp lessened its stake in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 77.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

In related news, SVP Aarti S. Shah sold 2,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,863,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.61, for a total transaction of $29,322,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 113,589,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,653,334,750.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 863,657 shares of company stock valued at $123,406,971 over the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded down $5.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $152.67. The stock had a trading volume of 4,243,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,631,910. Eli Lilly And Co has a one year low of $101.36 and a one year high of $160.20. The company has a market capitalization of $150.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.60.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 37.27% and a return on equity of 192.27%. Eli Lilly And Co’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Sunday. UBS Group downgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $157.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly And Co has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.12.

Eli Lilly And Co Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

Read More: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.