ArtByte Hits Market Capitalization of $2,158.00 (ABY)

ArtByte (CURRENCY:ABY) traded down 15.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. In the last week, ArtByte has traded down 93.2% against the dollar. One ArtByte coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia and LiteBit.eu. ArtByte has a market cap of $2,158.00 and approximately $9.00 worth of ArtByte was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.08 or 0.00595547 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00015082 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007525 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002275 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000265 BTC.

ArtByte Coin Profile

ABY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2014. ArtByte’s total supply is 792,537,250 coins. ArtByte’s official Twitter account is @artbyteme and its Facebook page is accessible here . ArtByte’s official website is www.artbyte.me . The Reddit community for ArtByte is /r/ArtByte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

ArtByte Coin Trading

ArtByte can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, LiteBit.eu and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArtByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ArtByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ArtByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

