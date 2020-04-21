Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $40.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.27% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Artesian Resources Corporation operates as the parent holding company of Artesian Water Company, Inc a regulated public water utility. Artesian Water provides water utility service to customers with in its established service territory in portions of New Castle County, Delaware. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Artesian Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Boenning Scattergood reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Artesian Resources in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Artesian Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ ARTNA traded down $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.70. The stock had a trading volume of 18,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,568. Artesian Resources has a 12 month low of $30.01 and a 12 month high of $39.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $335.08 million, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.77.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Artesian Resources by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX lifted its holdings in Artesian Resources by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 84,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 16,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Artesian Resources in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. 41.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services on the Delmarva Peninsula. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

