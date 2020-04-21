Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) Shares Gap Down to $3.27

Asante Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PUMP) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.48, but opened at $3.27. Asante Solutions shares last traded at $3.17, with a volume of 79,150 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Asante Solutions from $6.00 to $4.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Asante Solutions in a report on Monday, April 6th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Asante Solutions from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley lowered shares of Asante Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $7.25 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Asante Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.48.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.86 and its 200-day moving average is $8.12.

Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $434.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.29 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PUMP. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Asante Solutions by 633.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its holdings in Asante Solutions by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Asante Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Asante Solutions by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Asante Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $562,000.

Asante Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:PUMP)

Asante Solutions, Inc is a medical device company. The Company is a manufacturer of Asante Snap Insulin Pump System (Snap system), which is a pump featuring a modular design with pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable pump bodies, utilized in combination with a controller. The Snap system comprises four components: the Snap system controller, a disposable pump body, disposable pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable infusion sets.

