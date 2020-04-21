Atento (NYSE:ATTO) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atento S.A. is a provider of customer relationship management and business process outsourcing (CRM BPO) services in Latin America and Spain. Its CRM BPO services include customer service, sales, credit management, technical support, back office, and service desk, as well as other BPO process services, such as training activities, workstation infrastructure, interactive voice response port implementation, telecommunications infrastructure, application development, and others. The Company’s clients are mostly multinational corporations in sectors such as telecommunications, banking and finance, health, consumption and public administration, among others. Atento S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Get Atento alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised Atento from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.08.

Shares of NYSE ATTO traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.00. The stock had a trading volume of 136,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,658. Atento has a fifty-two week low of $0.87 and a fifty-two week high of $3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.49. The company has a market cap of $75.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.43.

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.25). Atento had a negative net margin of 4.76% and a negative return on equity of 6.18%. The firm had revenue of $417.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.20 million. Analysts forecast that Atento will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Atento stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Atento SA (NYSE:ATTO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 20,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Atento Company Profile

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management and business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, collections, back office, applications-processing, credit-management, and technical support services.

Further Reading: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atento (ATTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atento Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atento and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.