Atheios (ATH) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 21st. Atheios has a total market capitalization of $2,414.94 and $1.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Atheios has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. One Atheios coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and STEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000877 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Atheios Profile

Atheios (CRYPTO:ATH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on April 29th, 2018. Atheios’ total supply is 17,625,948 coins and its circulating supply is 17,543,150 coins. The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain . Atheios’ official website is www.atheios.com

Atheios Coin Trading

Atheios can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atheios should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Atheios using one of the exchanges listed above.

