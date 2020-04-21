Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atomera Incorporated is involved in the business of developing, commercializing and licensing proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry. It developed Mears Silicon Technology (TM) for semiconductor transistors. Atomera Incorporated is headquartered in Los Gatos, California. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Atomera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ ATOM traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.09. 32,796 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,896. The stock has a market cap of $69.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 0.71. Atomera has a 1 year low of $2.46 and a 1 year high of $6.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.80 and a 200 day moving average of $3.66.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. Atomera had a negative return on equity of 84.04% and a negative net margin of 2,495.31%. The firm had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.14 million. Analysts anticipate that Atomera will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Francis Laurencio sold 9,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total value of $28,965.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,485 shares in the company, valued at $279,029.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATOM. Weybosset Research & Management LLC lifted its holdings in Atomera by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 27,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 9,525 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Atomera by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 9,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Atomera during the 1st quarter worth about $298,610,000. 20.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atomera Incorporated engages in developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary materials, processes, and technologies for the semiconductor industry primarily in Europe and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

