Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Insider Sells $162,800.00 in Stock

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) insider Tito Serafini sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total transaction of $162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,655 shares in the company, valued at $59,503.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

BCEL traded down $0.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.00. The stock had a trading volume of 231,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,773. The company has a market capitalization of $432.56 million and a PE ratio of -3.52. Atreca has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $29.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.15.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.08). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atreca will post -3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Atreca by 673.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Atreca by 4,968.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Atreca by 261.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Atreca during the first quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Atreca by 104.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BCEL. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Atreca in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Atreca in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atreca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Atreca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Atreca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.77.

Atreca Company Profile

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody in preclinical development with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

