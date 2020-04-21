ATRESMEDIA CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ATVDY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of ATRESMEDIA CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ATVDY) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.
Shares of ATVDY stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 867 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298. ATRESMEDIA CORP/ADR has a one year low of $2.43 and a one year high of $5.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.52.
About ATRESMEDIA CORP/ADR
