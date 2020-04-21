ATRESMEDIA CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ATVDY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of ATRESMEDIA CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ATVDY) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of ATVDY stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 867 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298. ATRESMEDIA CORP/ADR has a one year low of $2.43 and a one year high of $5.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.52.

About ATRESMEDIA CORP/ADR

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, SA, an audiovisual company, engages in the television, digital development and multimedia, advertising, cinema, radio, Internet, and events organization businesses in Spain and internationally. The company is involved in the production and distribution of audiovisual content through its television channels, as well as satellite, cable, and broadband operators; and rights management business.

