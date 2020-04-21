AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Now Covered by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) in a research note published on Sunday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $45.00 price target on the medical device company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AtriCure from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on AtriCure from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. BidaskClub upgraded AtriCure from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine upgraded AtriCure from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on AtriCure from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. AtriCure presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.63.

AtriCure stock traded up $0.60 on Friday, reaching $40.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,588. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.87. AtriCure has a twelve month low of $22.57 and a twelve month high of $44.51. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.47 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.65.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical device company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). AtriCure had a negative net margin of 15.25% and a negative return on equity of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $44.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AtriCure will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AtriCure news, CFO M. Andrew Wade sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total value of $1,775,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,120 shares in the company, valued at $6,316,734. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Justin J. Noznesky sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,143,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 144,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,794,530 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATRC. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of AtriCure during the fourth quarter worth about $182,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,470 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,493 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,795 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

