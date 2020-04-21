AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Holdings Raised by Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc boosted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,883 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s holdings in AT&T were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. grace capital bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 229.1% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on T. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Cowen lowered shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.66.

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.98. 30,551,993 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,354,934. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.60. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $39.70. The company has a market cap of $222.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.76.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

