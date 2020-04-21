AT&T (NYSE:T) PT Lowered to $38.00 at Morgan Stanley

AT&T (NYSE:T) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on T. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on AT&T from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Argus reiterated a buy rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James cut AT&T from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on AT&T from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut AT&T from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.66.

T traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $30.98. The company had a trading volume of 30,551,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,354,934. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.60. AT&T has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $222.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.76.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.71%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $2,928,300,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,216,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,079,689,000 after buying an additional 8,261,619 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,540,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,272,292,000 after buying an additional 4,091,166 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 25,036,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $978,445,000 after buying an additional 2,276,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,412,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,076 shares during the period. 56.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

