Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.05 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) will post sales of $4.05 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Automatic Data Processing’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.08 billion and the lowest is $4.01 billion. Automatic Data Processing posted sales of $3.85 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will report full-year sales of $14.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.41 billion to $14.96 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $15.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.46 billion to $16.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Automatic Data Processing.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 46.96%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ADP shares. UBS Group upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $145.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.60.

In related news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.23, for a total transaction of $35,057.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,924.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $444,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,784,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,968 shares of company stock worth $1,053,475. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at $5,301,510,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,346,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,315,953,000 after purchasing an additional 194,250 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,928,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,692,788,000 after purchasing an additional 228,698 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,541,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,283,915,000 after purchasing an additional 153,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,539,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,285,439,000 after purchasing an additional 600,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADP stock traded down $6.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $133.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,178,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,730,207. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.90. Automatic Data Processing has a one year low of $103.11 and a one year high of $182.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $138.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 66.79%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

