AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) Position Lowered by Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA decreased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 30.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 658 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 67.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Muzinich & Co. Inc. raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter worth about $69,000. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AVB traded down $9.86 during trading on Monday, reaching $160.51. 1,296,457 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,049,575. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.53. The firm has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.85. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a 1-year low of $118.17 and a 1-year high of $229.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.40 by ($1.20). The firm had revenue of $593.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.59 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 35.42%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.59 per share. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is presently 68.09%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $234.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $221.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.50.

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

