Aviva (LON:AV) Receives “Buy” Rating from Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group restated their buy rating on shares of Aviva (LON:AV) in a report issued on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AV. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Aviva from GBX 560 ($7.37) to GBX 380 ($5.00) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Aviva from GBX 461 ($6.06) to GBX 391 ($5.14) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Investec downgraded shares of Aviva to an add rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 455 ($5.99) to GBX 400 ($5.26) in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Aviva currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 389.70 ($5.13).

Shares of AV stock traded down GBX 6.90 ($0.09) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 236.50 ($3.11). 14,469,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,250,000. The company has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion and a PE ratio of 3.75. Aviva has a 12-month low of GBX 3.87 ($0.05) and a 12-month high of GBX 439.40 ($5.78). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 272.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 375.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.44.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a GBX 21.40 ($0.28) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a yield of 6.11%. This is a boost from Aviva’s previous dividend of $9.50. Aviva’s payout ratio is 0.49%.

In related news, insider Belen Romana Garcia purchased 2,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 268 ($3.53) per share, for a total transaction of £6,078.24 ($7,995.58).

About Aviva

Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and South-East Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products; and lifetime mortgage products. It also provides insurance cover to individuals, and small and medium-sized businesses for risks associated primarily with motor vehicles and medical expenses, as well as property and liability, such as employers' and professional indemnity liabilities.

