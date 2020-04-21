AVIVA PLC/ADR (AVVIY) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.53 on June 8th

AVIVA PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, March 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a dividend of 0.534 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This is an increase from AVIVA PLC/ADR’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.21.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AVVIY traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 395,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,029. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.43. AVIVA PLC/ADR has a 12-month low of $4.72 and a 12-month high of $11.43.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of AVIVA PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AVIVA PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AVIVA PLC/ADR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and South-East Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products; and lifetime mortgage products. It also provides insurance cover to individuals, and small and medium-sized businesses for risks associated primarily with motor vehicles and medical expenses, as well as property and liability, such as employers' and professional indemnity liabilities.

