AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The AXA Group is an international group of insurance and related financial services companies. AXA’s insurance operations are diverse geographically, with activities in 50 countries, principally Western Europe, North America and the Asia/Pacific area. In the United States, AXA is represented through its 60% holding in The Equitable companies and its subsidiaries, Equitable Life, Alliance Capital management and Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette. “

AXAHY has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AXA in a report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AXA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of AXA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AXA in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

AXA stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 332,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,473. AXA has a 1-year low of $12.72 and a 1-year high of $28.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.71. The company has a market cap of $38.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.29.

About AXA

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

