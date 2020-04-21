B. Riley Cuts Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Price Target to $29.00

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) had its target price cut by B. Riley from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. TheStreet cut Warrior Met Coal from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Warrior Met Coal from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine cut Warrior Met Coal from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They set a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.86.

NYSE HCC traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $10.55. The stock had a trading volume of 59,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,367. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Warrior Met Coal has a 1 year low of $9.59 and a 1 year high of $33.49. The company has a market capitalization of $515.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.31.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 23.79%. The firm had revenue of $204.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,904,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,375,000 after purchasing an additional 952,930 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,839,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,009,000 after purchasing an additional 419,320 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,670,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,304,000 after purchasing an additional 65,792 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 997,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,078,000 after purchasing an additional 129,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 680,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,371,000 after purchasing an additional 121,790 shares in the last quarter.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

