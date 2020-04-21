Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Holdings Raised by Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV

Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 41.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,204 shares during the quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Ball were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,849,811,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ball in the fourth quarter worth approximately $190,949,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Ball by 367.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 959,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,069,000 after purchasing an additional 754,628 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter valued at $38,261,000. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ball by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 10,463,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $676,687,000 after buying an additional 524,374 shares in the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ball news, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 16,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $1,268,652.63. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 502,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,654,786.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 17,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.51, for a total value of $1,281,459.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 452,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,336,106.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE BLL traded down $1.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $68.54. 903,708 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,738,894. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.26 and a fifty-two week high of $82.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a PE ratio of 41.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.57.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. Ball had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on BLL. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ball in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Ball from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Ball from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Ball from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.22.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

