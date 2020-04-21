Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Receives Hold Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their hold rating on shares of Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) in a report published on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an underperform rating to an in-line rating in a report on Sunday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $51.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.17.

Shares of BK traded down $0.98 on Friday, reaching $36.41. 6,154,830 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,937,156. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.21. Bank of New York Mellon has a 12 month low of $26.40 and a 12 month high of $51.60.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 10.59%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.85%.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 197,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $6,969,452.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 27,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 61,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,073,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 19,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

