BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. BankFinancial had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 16.31%.

Shares of BFIN stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.64. 29,966 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,162. The firm has a market cap of $116.18 million, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.79. BankFinancial has a 1-year low of $6.73 and a 1-year high of $15.52.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BFIN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut BankFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of BankFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of BankFinancial in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

BankFinancial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BankFinancial, National Association that provides commercial, family, and personal banking products and services in Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings, NOW, checking, money market, IRA, and other retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

