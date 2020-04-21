Barclays (LON:BARC) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Barclays (LON:BARC) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a GBX 150 ($1.97) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BARC. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Societe Generale downgraded Barclays to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 220 ($2.89) to GBX 160 ($2.10) in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Barclays from GBX 215 ($2.83) to GBX 150 ($1.97) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup upgraded Barclays to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector performer rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 175.75 ($2.31).

Shares of LON BARC traded down GBX 4.50 ($0.06) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 86.51 ($1.14). 70,440,081 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,310,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion and a PE ratio of 6.14. Barclays has a one year low of GBX 73.04 ($0.96) and a one year high of GBX 192.99 ($2.54). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 103.53 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 154.32.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were paid a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. This is a positive change from Barclays’s previous dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a yield of 3.35%. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.64%.

In other news, insider Michael Ashley purchased 36,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 136 ($1.79) per share, for a total transaction of £49,891.60 ($65,629.57). Also, insider Mohamed A. El-Erian purchased 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 177 ($2.33) per share, for a total transaction of £194,700 ($256,116.81). In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 346,615 shares of company stock worth $41,134,878.

About Barclays

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, including retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

