Barclays Reaffirms Buy Rating for Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP)

Barclays reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Barclays currently has a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from $65.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.33.

Get Coca-Cola European Partners alerts:

NYSE:CCEP traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.14. 79,195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,081,140. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Coca-Cola European Partners has a fifty-two week low of $28.35 and a fifty-two week high of $58.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCEP. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,073,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 8.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 110,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,115,000 after buying an additional 8,650 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 3.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,090,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,278,000 after buying an additional 175,745 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 524.2% during the fourth quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. now owns 225,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,490,000 after buying an additional 189,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola European Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling flavors, energy drinks, juices, isotonics, and other drinks, as well as water. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Sprite brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Mezzo Mix, Schweppes, Royal Bliss, Fïnle, Monster, GLACÉAU Smartwater, Vio, Chaudfontaine, Fuze Tea, Honest Coffee, Oasis, Capri-Sun, Honest, and Tropico brands.

Featured Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola European Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola European Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.