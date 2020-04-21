Barclays Reaffirms Buy Rating for Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP)

Barclays reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Barclays currently has a $45.00 price objective on the stock.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from $65.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.33.
NYSE:CCEP traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.14. 79,195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,081,140. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Coca-Cola European Partners has a fifty-two week low of $28.35 and a fifty-two week high of $58.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.63.
Coca-Cola European Partners Company Profile
Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling flavors, energy drinks, juices, isotonics, and other drinks, as well as water. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Sprite brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Mezzo Mix, Schweppes, Royal Bliss, Fïnle, Monster, GLACÉAU Smartwater, Vio, Chaudfontaine, Fuze Tea, Honest Coffee, Oasis, Capri-Sun, Honest, and Tropico brands.
