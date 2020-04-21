Bay Rivers Group Buys New Position in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS)

Bay Rivers Group bought a new stake in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,070 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,000. Leidos comprises 1.3% of Bay Rivers Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LDOS. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Leidos by 19.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,613,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $482,067,000 after buying an additional 932,600 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Leidos by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,615,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $256,000,000 after buying an additional 30,017 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Leidos by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,190,798 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $214,038,000 after buying an additional 63,104 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Leidos by 194.9% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,688,812 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $165,317,000 after buying an additional 1,116,050 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,668,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Leidos alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on LDOS. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Leidos from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine raised Leidos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Cfra lowered Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price on shares of Leidos in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Leidos currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.92.

NYSE LDOS traded down $0.68 on Monday, reaching $98.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,000,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,192,341. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.87 and its 200 day moving average is $94.37. Leidos Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $64.85 and a 52-week high of $125.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The aerospace company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.31%.

In other Leidos news, insider Jonathan W. Scholl sold 30,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.66, for a total value of $3,140,882.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,163,695.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.