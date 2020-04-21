Bay Rivers Group Decreases Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Bay Rivers Group lowered its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 758 shares during the quarter. Bay Rivers Group’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 263.8% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 78.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology stock traded down $2.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $43.40. The company had a trading volume of 30,372,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,950,119. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.63. The firm has a market cap of $48.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.74. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.13 and a 12-month high of $61.19.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,441 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $199,845.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,596 shares in the company, valued at $3,401,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,400 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $264,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,880 shares in the company, valued at $5,032,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,241 shares of company stock worth $704,745 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Micron Technology from $73.00 to $52.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Cascend Securities raised their target price on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird upgraded Micron Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.22.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

