Bay Rivers Group Decreases Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Bay Rivers Group cut its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,775 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Bay Rivers Group’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,955,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,602,081,000 after buying an additional 96,435 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,607,858 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,402,397,000 after buying an additional 127,006 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,230,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $868,556,000 after buying an additional 350,205 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,097,141 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $816,585,000 after buying an additional 77,569 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,066,425 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $804,625,000 after buying an additional 93,745 shares during the period. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $507.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. DZ Bank upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $407.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.25.

In other news, CEO Marillyn A. Hewson sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.12, for a total value of $9,594,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,228,210.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP John Frank A. St sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total value of $243,861.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,478.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,793 shares of company stock valued at $17,313,473. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin stock traded down $18.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $383.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,485,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,815,838. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $351.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $387.75. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $266.11 and a 12 month high of $442.53. The company has a market capitalization of $113.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.96.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.28 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 198.95% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

