Bay Rivers Group Has $3.90 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Bay Rivers Group lessened its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 5.5% of Bay Rivers Group’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Bay Rivers Group’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 50.2% in the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 191,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 63,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 39.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $2.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $212.74. The stock had a trading volume of 38,067,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,456,387. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $164.93 and a 1 year high of $237.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $194.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

