Bay Rivers Group Increases Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Bay Rivers Group increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 3.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,397 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. salesforce.com makes up 1.1% of Bay Rivers Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Bay Rivers Group’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRM. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter worth $14,844,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,057 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,343 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,987,662 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $295,048,000 after buying an additional 268,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,513,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.15.

CRM stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $162.76. 4,682,555 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,208,272. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $115.29 and a 52-week high of $195.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $151.02 and its 200-day moving average is $163.04. The company has a market cap of $145.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 813.84, a P/E/G ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. salesforce.com had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Susan Wojcicki purchased 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $189.36 per share, for a total transaction of $208,296.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 101,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,290,103.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $102,297.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,605,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 390,841 shares of company stock worth $65,113,742 in the last 90 days. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

