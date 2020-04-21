Bay Rivers Group Purchases 156 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Bay Rivers Group lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust makes up approximately 3.4% of Bay Rivers Group’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Bay Rivers Group’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $2,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIA. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of DIA traded down $5.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $236.64. 7,329,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,728,083. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $182.10 and a 52 week high of $295.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $267.68.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.6018 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $7.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Featured Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.