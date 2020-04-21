Bay Rivers Group Trims Stock Holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Bay Rivers Group decreased its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,923 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Bay Rivers Group’s holdings in Paypal were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its position in shares of Paypal by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 2,885 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Paypal by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 3,298 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Paypal by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 26,775 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Paypal by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cpwm LLC grew its position in shares of Paypal by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 3,516 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Paypal from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub raised Paypal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Paypal in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Paypal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Paypal from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paypal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.11.

In other Paypal news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total transaction of $669,559.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,225,032.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 5,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total value of $732,514.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,330 shares in the company, valued at $7,501,272.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 242,074 shares of company stock valued at $26,220,554 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $0.32 on Monday, reaching $112.17. 10,729,982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,510,107. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $82.07 and a 52 week high of $124.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.20 billion, a PE ratio of 54.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.23.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Paypal’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

