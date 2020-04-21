Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) Given a €48.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €48.00 ($55.81) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Independent Research set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. HSBC set a €62.50 ($72.67) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €53.00 ($61.63) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.00 ($55.81) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays set a €92.00 ($106.98) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Bayerische Motoren Werke presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €64.83 ($75.38).

Shares of BMW stock traded down €2.81 ($3.27) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €48.56 ($56.47). 1,857,083 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,050,000. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €48.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €64.62. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a 12-month low of €36.60 ($42.55) and a 12-month high of €78.19 ($90.92). The stock has a market cap of $29.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.37.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

