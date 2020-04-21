Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) Trading Down 2.6%

Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE)’s share price fell 2.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.21, 83,891 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,995,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Firstegy downgraded shares of Baytex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Baytex Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Baytex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Baytex Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Baytex Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Baytex Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.86 and a beta of 3.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.02.

Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Baytex Energy had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $337.84 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Baytex Energy Corp will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Baytex Energy by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,071,376 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Baytex Energy by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 74,136 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 18,491 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Baytex Energy by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 162,842 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 29,240 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Baytex Energy by 168.0% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 49,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 31,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Baytex Energy by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 77,390 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 40,533 shares in the last quarter. 24.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baytex Energy Company Profile (NYSE:BTE)

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

