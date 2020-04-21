Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Stock Rating Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Sunday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Northcoast Research cut Beacon Roofing Supply from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $34.00 to $16.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $30.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.27.

NASDAQ:BECN traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.51. 443,163 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 691,873. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -19.03 and a beta of 1.61. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 1-year low of $11.66 and a 1-year high of $40.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 8.60% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. Beacon Roofing Supply’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard W. Frost bought 3,330 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.73 per share, for a total transaction of $99,000.90. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BECN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 148.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 88.4% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

