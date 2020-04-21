Beazley (LON:BEZ) Price Target Increased to GBX 490 by Analysts at Peel Hunt

Beazley (LON:BEZ) had its price target increased by Peel Hunt from GBX 350 ($4.60) to GBX 490 ($6.45) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a reduce rating on the stock.

BEZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Beazley from GBX 675 ($8.88) to GBX 525 ($6.91) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Beazley in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Beazley from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 660 ($8.68) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Beazley to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 616 ($8.10) to GBX 611 ($8.04) in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Beazley from GBX 630 ($8.29) to GBX 650 ($8.55) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Beazley presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 572.70 ($7.53).

Get Beazley alerts:

LON:BEZ traded down GBX 3.20 ($0.04) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 366.40 ($4.82). 1,017,202 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,070,000. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 410.29 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 524.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.56. Beazley has a fifty-two week low of GBX 294.20 ($3.87) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 634 ($8.34). The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were paid a GBX 8.20 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from Beazley’s previous dividend of $4.10. Beazley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.27%.

In related news, insider Adrian Cox sold 35,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 599 ($7.88), for a total value of £214,657.64 ($282,369.96). Also, insider Sally Lake purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 375 ($4.93) per share, with a total value of £18,750 ($24,664.56).

About Beazley

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company's Marine segment underwrites various marine classes, including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks. Its Political, Accident & Contingency segment underwrites terrorism, political violence, expropriation, and credit risks, as well as contingency and risks associated with contract frustration.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Beazley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.