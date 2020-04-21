Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) is Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Silver Lake Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 185.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,058 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,289 shares during the quarter. Becton Dickinson and makes up 3.6% of Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $5,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BDX. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 80,455 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,881,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 109,904 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,891,000 after acquiring an additional 24,750 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 35,344 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,613,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Ascension Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,914 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $266.00 target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Cowen downgraded Becton Dickinson and from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $306.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. TheStreet downgraded Becton Dickinson and from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $271.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $280.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $269.80.

Shares of NYSE BDX traded up $2.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $263.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,370,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,201,751. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $234.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.27. Becton Dickinson and Co has a fifty-two week low of $197.75 and a fifty-two week high of $286.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $70.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.99.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.96%. Becton Dickinson and’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.05%.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, Director Claire Fraser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.72, for a total transaction of $388,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 25,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.09, for a total transaction of $7,155,179.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,871,399.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,308 shares of company stock worth $11,858,705 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Becton Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

See Also: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.