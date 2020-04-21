Beijing Enterprises Water Group (OTCMKTS:BPRMF) Given Buy Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Beijing Enterprises Water Group (OTCMKTS:BPRMF) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS BPRMF traded up $1.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.49. 14,112 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,278. Beijing Enterprises Water Group has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $26.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.84.

About Beijing Enterprises Water Group

