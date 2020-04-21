Binance USD (BUSD) Price Hits $1.00 on Major Exchanges

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. One Binance USD token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00014513 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and Binance. During the last week, Binance USD has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. Binance USD has a market capitalization of $197.07 million and $102.18 million worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00053653 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000698 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $313.44 or 0.04546887 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00065073 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00037749 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005331 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00009720 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003380 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

About Binance USD

Binance USD Token Trading

Binance USD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Binance USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

