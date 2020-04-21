BioNano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of BioNano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) in a report released on Sunday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $1.50 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of BioNano Genomics in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioNano Genomics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of BioNano Genomics in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. BioNano Genomics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $1.83.

BNGO stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.34. 3,290,986 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,454,541. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.81. BioNano Genomics has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $4.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.92.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BioNano Genomics stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in BioNano Genomics Inc (NASDAQ:BNGO) by 204.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,898 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.23% of BioNano Genomics worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

BioNano Genomics Company Profile

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics.

