Bitcore (BTX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.02 Million

Bitcore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 21st. During the last week, Bitcore has traded 5% lower against the dollar. Bitcore has a market cap of $3.02 million and $378.00 worth of Bitcore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcore coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00002475 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, HitBTC, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,897.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.53 or 0.02515608 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $222.14 or 0.03220299 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.00 or 0.00594432 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00015081 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.49 or 0.00804466 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00075850 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00027417 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.85 or 0.00621158 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bitcore (BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2017. Bitcore’s total supply is 18,208,031 coins and its circulating supply is 17,707,072 coins. Bitcore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcore’s official website is bitcore.cc

Bitcore can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, QBTC, Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange, HitBTC, Bit-Z, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcore using one of the exchanges listed above.

