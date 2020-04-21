BitTube Price Up 2.2% Over Last Week (TUBE)

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. BitTube has a market capitalization of $1.06 million and approximately $4,195.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BitTube has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar. One BitTube coin can currently be bought for about $0.0042 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, Upbit, TradeOgre and Bittrex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.43 or 0.00804048 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 27.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007302 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 40.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003587 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00001121 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000027 BTC.

BitTube is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. BitTube’s total supply is 252,557,278 coins. The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin . BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp . BitTube’s official website is coin.bit.tube

BitTube can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, TradeOgre, Upbit and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTube should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTube using one of the exchanges listed above.

