BK CHINA LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:BACHY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BK CHINA LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:BACHY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bank of China Limited is engaged in providing banking and related financial services. The Bank’s core business is commercial banking, including corporate banking, personal banking and financial markets services. The Corporate Banking segment provides current accounts, deposits, overdrafts, loans, custody, trade related products and other credit facilities. The Personal Banking segment offers current accounts, savings, deposits, investment savings products, credit and debit cards, consumer loans, and mortgages to retail customers. The Treasury Operations segment provides foreign exchange transactions, foreign exchange derivative transactions, money market transactions, proprietary trading, and asset and liability management services. The Investment Banking segment offers debt and equity underwriting, asset management and private equity investment services. Bank of China Limited is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of BK CHINA LTD/ADR from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of BK CHINA LTD/ADR in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BACHY traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $9.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 285,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,797. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.83. BK CHINA LTD/ADR has a 52-week low of $8.58 and a 52-week high of $12.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.04.

Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and related financial services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates in six segments: Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Operations, Investment Banking, Insurance, and Other Operations.

