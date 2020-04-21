BK COMMUNICATIO/ADR (OTCMKTS:BCMXY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BK COMMUNICATIO/ADR (OTCMKTS:BCMXY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bank of Communications Co. Ltd. is engaged in providing banking and related financial services to individual and corporate customers. The bank’s personal banking products and services includes time deposits, education savings, current and personal call deposits, housing loans, credit cards, quasi-credit and debit cards, wealth management, general consumption, global access and funds transfer. Its corporate banking products include current, time, and contracted deposit accounts; financing services, such as transfer of receivables, account overdrafts, bill discounting and buyout of inter bank credit assets; settlement services, cash management, and bancassurance and investment banking services. In addition, the bank also provides international banking services, such as forex wealth management, document settlement, trade finance, offshore banking, and remittance and bill services. Bank of Communications Co. Ltd. is headquartered in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China. “

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered BK COMMUNICATIO/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on BK COMMUNICATIO/ADR in a report on Friday, April 3rd. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Shares of BCMXY stock remained flat at $$15.70 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 0. BK COMMUNICATIO/ADR has a 52-week low of $15.45 and a 52-week high of $21.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.65 and a 200-day moving average of $16.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.64 billion, a PE ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.35.

About BK COMMUNICATIO/ADR

Bank of Communications Co, Ltd. provides commercial banking products and services primarily in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers personal banking products and services, including demand deposits, time deposits, call deposits, and education deposits; credit cards, quasi-credit cards, and debit cards; housing and personal loans; and publicly and privately-offered wealth management products, and wealth management advisory and consulting services.

